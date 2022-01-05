Lia Is a New Face in Season 4 of Netflix's 'Cobra Kai' — Who Plays Her?

In an attempt to get his groove back, luckless handyman Johnny reopens the renowned Cobra Kai dojo (where he was once hailed as king) and simultaneously reawakens his age-old beef with Daniel LaRusso, who's now a cheesy car salesman.

Now in its fourth season, Cobra Kai has seen plenty of new, ambitious karatekas join the infamous dojo, including bullied student Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña).