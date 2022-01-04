Dory's Future in 'Search Party' Is Shocking, Tragic, and Exciting All at Once

While the ending of Season 4 is meant to be somewhat ambiguous, Search Party co-creators Charles Rogers and Sarah Violet-Bliss have confirmed that Dory (Alia Shawkat) is alive going into Season 5.

Basically, we believe that at the end of Episode 9, Dory falls into an unconscious state and then into death. Episode 10 then follows Dory’s “ghost” and her friends as they attend her funeral. However, in the episode’s final moments, Dory wakes up in an ambulance (covered in ash).