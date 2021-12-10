Season 1 of 'The Shrink Next Door' Is Coming to an End

Season 1 of 'The Shrink Next Door' Is Coming to an EndBy Jamie Lerner
Dec. 10 2021, Published 3:54 p.m. ET
Everyone watching The Shrink Next Door is enthralled with Dr. Isaac “Ike” Herschkopf’s manipulation of Marty Markowitz, and now, the story is rounding out. Marty is finally coming to terms with the fact that, in an effort to prevent others from taking advantage of him, he allowed Ike to do just that over the course of almost three decades (for us, seven episodes).
Now, after the seventh episode, many of us are wondering how much more is left of Marty and Ike’s unusual story. How many episodes in total is The Shrink Next Door and will there be another season?
How many episodes total will there be in ‘The Shrink Next Door'?
Episode 7 of The Shrink Next Door dropped on Friday, Dec. 10, and its eighth and final episode is rounding out the series on Friday, Dec. 16. While we’d love to see more of Marty, Ike, Phyllis, and the rest of the kooky cast of characters in a very 1980s Jewish New York, we’re also rooting for Marty to claw his way out of this very deep hole.
When the series begins, Marty relies on his sister for emotional support, while she relies on him for the same (as well as for some financial support). However, while they have a close relationship, it’s not an inappropriate relationship that needs to be cut out altogether.
On the other hand, when Marty meets his therapist, Ike, it immediately becomes inappropriate when Ike throws a bar mitzvah for the 40-year-old Marty. By Episode 7, Marty begins to realize how toxic and manipulative Ike is.
The final episode of ‘The Shrink Next Door’ drops on Friday, Dec. 16.
While we’re excited to see how the finale of The Shrink Next Door plays out, we’re also sad to see the show end. But a Season 2 just wouldn’t make sense! There isn’t anywhere for the story to go, and it would be more disappointing if Apple TV Plus attempted a Season 2 that ended up being underwhelming.
We’re expecting that the finale will not only show Marty cutting Ike completely out of his life, but also a sneak peek into where Marty and Ike are now. In real life, Ike did pay for his actions, and several other patients have come forward with troubling information about his practices.
Will we get to see some of the other patients we’ve met work with Marty to take down Ike? Will Marty reunite with Phyllis? We're rooting for him.