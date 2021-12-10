Season 1 of 'The Shrink Next Door' Is Coming to an End

When the series begins, Marty relies on his sister for emotional support, while she relies on him for the same (as well as for some financial support). However, while they have a close relationship, it’s not an inappropriate relationship that needs to be cut out altogether.

On the other hand, when Marty meets his therapist, Ike, it immediately becomes inappropriate when Ike throws a bar mitzvah for the 40-year-old Marty. By Episode 7, Marty begins to realize how toxic and manipulative Ike is.