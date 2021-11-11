Where Is Dr. Isaac Herschkopf Now? Apple's 'The Shrink Next Door' Tells the Wild Story

The new Apple TV Plus miniseries The Shrink Next Door follows the real-life relationship between former psychiatrist Isaac Herschkopf and his patient, Martin "Marty" Markowitz. But where is Isaac Herschkopf now?

In the miniseries, viewers see how the relationship evolves into something more than a doctor-patient bond. And in real life, Herschkopf faced consequences for how he interacted with some of his patients.