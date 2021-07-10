Emily Rudd Has Played Many Roles, but Paul Rudd’s Relative Is Not One of Them

Anytime two celebrities share a less-than-common last name, everyone wants to know if that pair share DNA. But we’re sorry to say that Emily Rudd is not related to Paul Rudd .

No, the Fear Street actress’ IMDb bio confirms that she’s “not a relation” to the Ant-Man and The Shrink Next Door actor.

But with some big-time television credits to her name and more on the way, Emily is a rising star in her own right…