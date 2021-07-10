'Fear Street Part Two: 1978' Mentions a Pill Labeled L484 — but What Does It Do? (SPOILERS)

Protagonist Cindy Berman (Emily Rudd) is a do-gooder Shadyside camp counselor concerned about her ability to keep her job amidst a sea of troublemaking fellows. When she encounters Alice and her boyfriend Arnie (Sam Brooks) requesting drugs from the infirmary in exchange for their begrudging cooperation in camp upkeep, she refuses.

Instead, Alice and Arnie follow her to the infirmary after Nurse Lane is taken away for attempting to kill Cindy's boyfriend Tommy (McCabe Slye), where they discover a bottle of unmarked pills kept in one of the desk drawers. Without stopping to think what the pills could be, Alice and Arnie steal them from Cindy and race off into the woods with the mysterious journal Nurse Lane had been keeping about the witch Sarah Fier.

Before Alice and Arnie take the pills, Arnie notices that they are stamped with the label L484. He mistakenly thinks this means they are hallucinogens but later realizes that this assumption was incorrect.

In actuality, the pill is just Acetaminophen, an over-the-counter drug more commonly known by the brand name Tylenol.