'Fear Street Part Two: 1978' Features a Brutal Killing Spree — Which Characters Die?

The second installment of Netflix's feverishly anticipated slasher extravaganza, Fear Street, ends with a goosebump-inducing killing spree that leaves more teenagers dead than alive.

Following a brief but memorable interaction with Nurse Mary Lane (Jordana Spiro), one of the well-meaning, seemingly reliable youths transforms into a baseball bat-swinging murder machine with no care spared for anyone around him. So, who exactly dies in Fear Street Part Two: 1978 ?

The creators of 'Fear Street Part Two: 1978' did not shy away from using fake blood.

An earlier scene of the movie captures a somewhat medieval-feeling prank orchestrated by Sheila (Chiara Aurelia) and her gang. They go after Ziggy (Sadie Sink), Cindy's (Emily Rudd) rebellious-minded sister. After tying Ziggy to a tree, Sheila does her best to refashion a lighter into a murder weapon and attempts to burn her. So, does Ziggy die in Fear Street Part Two: 1978? Who makes it out alive, and who doesn't?

Ziggy has a brief chit-chat with Nurse Lane, which goes significantly better than the interaction Cindy and her boyfriend, Tommy (McCabe Slye), have with the health professional. As part of the conversation, Nurse Lane predicts that Tommy will transform into an evil mastermind.

Source: Netflix

Soon enough, Cindy learns first-hand that the nurse's assessment is, in fact, irreproachable. Having spotted his name on the wall (which lists the name of all serial killers past and present), Tommy goes on an unprecedented rampage, sparing no one regardless of age. One of his first victims is Arnie (Sam Brooks), Alice's (Ryan Simpkins) boyfriend, who is able to tell L484 from other drugs.

Cindy makes several attempts to obliterate Tommy once and for all — none of which prove to be successful. As she discovers, Tommy can skip death and spring back to life at will. He kills Alice just as the serial killers of the past begin to materialize. The killers take down both Cindy and Ziggy.

Source: Netflix