Does [SPOILER] Die in 'Fear Street Part 1'? Her Fate May Be Worse Than Death

Sam does die in Fear Street, but she's resurrected shortly after. Sam becomes Sarah's target after she messes with her body, which triggers Sam to see her entire life flash before her eyes. All of this binds her to Sarah's whims. However, the teens think that if they kill Sam and resurrect her, she'll avoid the curse. So, after failing to overdose on pills, Deena drowns Sam in a lobster tank. She brings her back with CPR, and all seems fine — until it's not. Remember, this is a horror movie.

After Sam and Deena declare their love for each other, Sam ends up stabbing Deena in the stomach. Turns out, Sarah's curse wasn't so easy to escape from. Luckily, Deena and her brother Josh bind her, stopping her from hurting anyone else.

And for those of you who are worried that Sam may have to be sacrificed too soon, know that Olivia is slated to be in all three parts of Fear Street, according to her IMDb, so Sam is still a major player throughout the story.