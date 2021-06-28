Mary Sidney Is Based on a Real Historical Figure in 'A Discovery of Witches'

SPOILERS for A Discovery of Witches are ahead.

The British series A Discovery of Witches has been captivating viewers since it first premiered in 2018, and it combines historical fiction with elements of magic and fantasy.

The Sky One show is based on the All Souls trilogy by Deborah Harkness. It stars Teresa Palmer as Diana Bishop, a witch-turned-historian who decides to go back to her magic roots when she discovers a manuscript that needs decoding.