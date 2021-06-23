Are There Male Witches in the Army on the Supernatural Drama 'Motherland: Fort Salem'?

Freeform’s drama series Motherland: Fort Salem is set in the present day in a different version of the United States, where witches were not burned during the Salem Witch Trials. Instead, the U.S. government made a deal with the supernaturals — all future generations of witches will fight on behalf of the country . Young witches who are at least 18 fight all of Uncle Sam’s adversaries, foreign and domestic, in exchange for their lives.

The show is centered around the lives of three young witches that are going through training to become part of the U.S. Army. Young witches Abigail Bellweather (Ashley Nicole Williams), Tally Craven (Jessica Sutton), and Raelle Collar (Taylor Hickson) in Season 1 reported to Fort Salem to begin their basic training in combat magic. At first, the three girls did not get along but ended up bonding and creating a tough fighting unit.

Before Season 1 ended, the witches faced off against a dangerous rival, the Camarilla, and thankfully survived the battle. Fort Salem will see a severe new threat arise in Season 2 when a growing anti-witch attitude has formed throughout the country. Fans have been wanting to know since last season if there really aren't any male witches in the army on Motherland: Fort Salem and why there are so few male witches on the show. Luckily, we have the answer.

Male witches basically take a back seat on 'Motherland: Fort Salem.'

Male witches on Motherland: Fort Salem are not a part of the army in any way, shape, or form. The birthright to be in the army is only passed down from mother to daughter. In the series, only female witches are generals, lieutenants, trainers, and recruits. In Episode 3 of Season 1, the show does introduce male witches, but that is only because they arrived for a festival called Beltane, where the female witches are encouraged to socialize with their male counterparts.

Female witches, not male witches as far as Motherland: Fort Salem is concerned, are the primary protectors who have taken an oath to lay down their lives in the face of danger. In an interview with Refinery 29, Ashley Nicole Williams, who portrays the self-assured Abigal, spoke on how only female witches are in the army and how the women hold all the power. She said, "It's a perfect time to just underscore that women are a freaking force of nature, man. I love that it's woman-led."

Ashley went on to say, "We're breaking social standards and stereotypes, and the gender roles are reversed. [Creator] Eliot [Laurence] has created this amazing world, and we can be in charge of it." Female empowerment isn't just seen in front of the camera on Motherland: Fort Salem, but also behind it. During Season 1, only two of the directors were male. While speaking with Refinery 29, Ashley also commented about the diversity on the set.

She recalled, "[Eliot] wanted to bring in female directors, which I think makes all the difference in the world. One of our lead producers is a woman, and she made it a point to let us know that we can come to her for anything." The support to speak up seems to be the show's philosophy. The witches' voices are the foundation of their power. To cast spells, they make sounds at various frequencies, but they're at their most powerful when in harmony with each other.