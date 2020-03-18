'Motherland: Fort Salem': Taylor Hickson on Why They Don't Say "Magic" in the New Series (EXCLUSIVE)

In the new show, Taylor portrays Raelle, who is known as a "Fixer." She has been given the power to heal the sick and injured. However, she doesn't want to fall-in-line like the rest of her military sisters.

"Raelle is very passionate, intense, and guarded; she likes to challenge authority. She’s quite jaded from her past and the hardships she’s gone through. She’s very true and she’s very real and raw and authentic to herself," the 22-year-old told us.