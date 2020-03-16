Shao Khan Shuts Down Mortal Kombat Tournament Due to Coronavirus – Kano Still Wants to Fight

(This article is intended as parody.)

Since 1992, the Mortal Kombat tournament has been the most brutal, violent, and gory fighting spectacle the known universe and its many realms have ever witnessed. Champions from all walks of life: supernatural human beings, to literal gods of thunder have participated in the contest and shown their opponents no mercy.

However, even a competition as no-holds-barred as this is no match for the coronavirus.

Yes. the tournament has been canceled.