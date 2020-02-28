Will There Be a Season 2 of 'I Am Not Okay With This'? We Sure Hope So (SPOILERS)

Spoilers for Season 1 of I Am Not Okay With This.

Stranger Things fans have been keeping themselves busy with Netflix's newest supernatural teen show. I Am Not Okay With This dropped on the streaming service on Feb. 26. Following teenage Syndey Novak (Sophia Lillis) as she navigates the typical dilemmas of high school while also dealing with the struggles of her newfound supernatural powers, I Am Not Okay With This is more than your typical, quirky teen drama.