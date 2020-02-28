We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: Netflix

Will There Be a Season 2 of 'I Am Not Okay With This'? We Sure Hope So (SPOILERS)

By

Spoilers for Season 1 of I Am Not Okay With This.

Stranger Things fans have been keeping themselves busy with Netflix's newest supernatural teen show. I Am Not Okay With This dropped on the streaming service on Feb. 26. Following teenage Syndey Novak (Sophia Lillis) as she navigates the typical dilemmas of high school while also dealing with the struggles of her newfound supernatural powers, I Am Not Okay With This is more than your typical, quirky teen drama.

Fans have already binged all of the episodes and are anxiously waiting for any news of a second season. But with the show being so new, details on Season 2 are sparse, but we have some thoughts as to what could be next for this group of teens.