Is 'The End of the F***ing World' Season 3 Happening? Creator Charlie Covell Says She's Done

Two years ago, Netflix released The End of the F***ing World, a story that people fell in love with right away. And, although the season could stand on its own as a masterful series, as with everything good, fans demanded a sequel. On Nov. 5, fans finally got their response in the form of a mind-bending Season 2.

But if you're hoping to see more of Alyssa (Jessy Barden) and James (Alex Lawther) in The End of the F***ing World Season 3, the show's creator has some unfortunate news. Creator Charlie Covell says that she's "done" with the show.

Source: NETFLIX

Will there be a Season 3 of The End of the F***ing World? The odds aren't good. With Season 2 having just been released, fans are already asking when they can expect a Season 3. Most likely the answer is either never or at least not anytime soon.

When series creator Charlie Covell was asked in an interview with Radio Times whether she'd write a third season script, she responded, "I think, for me, that’s it now. Yeah, that’s done. I think to try and eke more out would be wrong, I like where we’ve left it.”

At the premiere for Season 2, she echoed the sentiment again, responding to press at the event. "I don't think you're going to get another series," she told press. "I think sometimes it's good to just stop things and I hope when you see the end you'll agree. I think you can push things but this feels like an actual end. Sorry."

Source: NETFLIX

Charlie believes that Season 2 is the right ending for the show. Charlie said that she'd be "gutted" if she didn't get a Season 2, which is what convinced her that Season 2 had to happen. "It was the right thing to do – for me, anyway," she said to Radio Times. "And I think I like where we end it [in Season 2], and yeah, it feels right for the story."

For Charlie, Season 2 wasn't so much Season 2 as it was its own standalone story. "In all truth, we just thought about it as a single thing," she told Digital Spy. "Obviously, we always think about how you continue something, but I think the way we talked about the second season is: if the first season is about running away, then the second season is about coming back and having to deal with stuff."

Source: NETFLIX

The alternative, she said, would have been to just redo Season 1 again and again, allowing Alyssa and James to do some "crazy s--t" all over again, which she didn't believe was right for the story. "At some point, you're like, 'F--k, I've got to go home," she said. "I've got to sort my life out. I can't keep running.' Obviously an ending is an ending. I think an end is where you just stop a story. If you continue it on, then that ending becomes the beginning of something else."