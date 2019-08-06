All the Netflix Shows That Have Been Canceled in 2019... So Far!By Anna Quintana
Updated
It seems that Netflix has spent the majority of 2019 canceling shows — and for die-hard fans of their original content, it is not the news you want to hear.
As a rule, Netflix does not release viewership numbers, but when it comes to what shows are renewed and which are axed, the streaming platform has made it clear that it bases its decision on viewing versus cost, which means if the show doesn't bring in a large enough audience to justify production costs it's not going to get another season.
Fans are sad to see these Netflix shows canceled.
So far this year, fans have said goodbye to some great series such as Santa Clarita Diet and One Day at a Time because of this strict metric, and we have a feeling Netflix will sadly cancel a few more shows before the year ends.
Keep reading for a look at all shows Netflix has canceled in 2019:
1. 'The OA'
Premiere Date: December 2016
Seasons: 2
Why was it canceled? Netflix hasn’t given a direct explanation for The OA's cancellation, but it looks like viewership was the reason behind the decision to not greenlight a Season 3. However, fans have started a petition to save the show.
1. 'Tuca & Bertie'
Premiere Date: May 2019
Seasons: 1
Why was it canceled? Just two months after its premiere, Tuca & Bertie (featuring Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong) was canceled after it failed to reach a large audience on the streaming platform.
1. 'Designated Survivor'
Premiere Date: May 2019
Seasons: 3
Why was it canceled? Netflix picked up Designated Survivor after it was canceled by ABC, but after just one season on the streaming platform, Netflix also canceled the Kiefer Sutherland-led drama.
1. 'American Vandal'
Premiere Date: September 2017
Seasons: 2
Why was it canceled? According to Variety, Netflix pulled the plug on the mockumentary series partly because it was produced by an outside studio.
1. 'Chambers'
Premiere Date: April 2019
Seasons: 1
Why was it canceled? Despite starring A-list actors such as Uma Thurman and Tony Goldwyn, Chambers was canceled after just one season. Why? "Lukewarm reviews and failed to garner buzz," according to Deadline.
1. 'Friends From College'
Premiere Date: July 2017
Seasons: 2
Why was it canceled? “Friends from College will not return for a third season,” a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement at the time. "We’re grateful to creators Nick Stoller and Francesca Delbanco for creating a wise, funny, and supremely relatable show."
1. 'Fuller House'
Premiere Date: February 2016
Seasons: 5
Why was it canceled? The show's upcoming fifth season will be its last, and the cancellation can be blamed on drama behind the scenes of the Full House reboot. Along with the show's creator being fired in 2018, actress Lori Loughlin (Aunt Becky) was also fired following her arrest for her involvement in a college admissions scheme.
1. 'Lucifer'
Premiere Date: May 2019
Seasons: 5
Why was it canceled? One month after FOX canceled Lucifer, Netflix swooped in to save the day. However, it announced this past June that the show's upcoming fifth season would be its last. "We’re thrilled that Lucifer fans around the world have embraced this series on Netflix, and we can’t wait to give them the big finish they’ve all been waiting for," Netflix said in a statement.
1. Marvel's 'Daredevil,' 'Iron Fist,' 'Jessica Jones,' 'Luke Cage,' and 'The Punisher'
Why is Netflix seemingly canceling all its Marvel shows? We have a theory...
1. 'House of Cards'
Premiere Date: February 2013
Seasons: 6
Why was it canceled? Two words: Kevin Spacey.
1. 'The Rain'
Premiere Date: May 2018
Seasons: 3
Why was it canceled? The Danish series will return for a third and final season next year — who will you be when the rain comes?
1. 'Santa Clarita Diet'
Premiere Date: February 2017
Seasons: 3
Why was it canceled? Production costs are reportedly the main reason behind Santa Clarita Diet being canceled. As expected, fans of the zom-com started a petition to save the show.
1. 'One Day at a Time'
Premiere Date: January 2017
Seasons: 3
Why was it canceled? As Netflix explained, "We’ve made the very difficult decision not to renew One Day at a Time for a fourth season. The choice did not come easily — we spent several weeks trying to find a way to make another season work but in the end simply not enough people watched to justify another season." Luckily, the ODAAT was saved by Pop Tv.
1. 'The Ranch'
Premiere Date: April 2016
Seasons: 4
Why was it canceled? The Ranch is coming to an end but not before a final 10 episodes are released in 2020. During Part 6 (Season 3) Danny Masterson was fired after multiple allegations of sexual assault surfaced and his character Rooster was killed in a motorcycle accident. Dax Shepard went on to "replace" his character, playing Ashton Kutcher's cousin, Luke.
1. 'A Series of Unfortunate Events'
Premiere Date: January 2017
Seasons: 3
Why was it canceled? Not even Neil Patrick Harris' portrayal of Count Olaf could save A Series of Unfortunate Events.
1. 'She's Gotta Have It'
Premiere Date: November 2017
Seasons: 2
Why was it canceled? Spike Lee's adaptation was canceled after two seasons, but the director is expected to shop the show to other outlets.
1. 'Travelers'
Premiere Date: October 2016
Seasons: 3
Why was it canceled? Netflix originally saved the series after it was canceled by its initial network, Showcase, but after the third season, Netflix decided to pull the plug. So, it looks like fans will never know what Program 2 looks like.
1. 'The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt'
Premiere Date: March 2015
Seasons: 4
Why was it canceled? This cancellation came organically for showrunner, Robert Carlock. "We came into the season not necessarily thinking that way. But in the past few months, we've been thinking that [the series] is heading toward its conclusion," he said, according to CinemaBlend.
1. 'Voltron: Legendary Defender'
Premiere Date: June 2016
Seasons: 8
Why was it canceled? Season 8 will be the last for the animated series. The final episodes are expected to drop on Dec. 14. The show had a 78-episode commitment with Netflix, which means fans won't be left with a cliffhanger or unanswered plot questions.