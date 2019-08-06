All the Netflix Shows That Have Been Canceled in 2019... So Far!

It seems that Netflix has spent the majority of 2019 canceling shows — and for die-hard fans of their original content, it is not the news you want to hear.

As a rule, Netflix does not release viewership numbers, but when it comes to what shows are renewed and which are axed, the streaming platform has made it clear that it bases its decision on viewing versus cost, which means if the show doesn't bring in a large enough audience to justify production costs it's not going to get another season.

Fans are sad to see these Netflix shows canceled.

So far this year, fans have said goodbye to some great series such as Santa Clarita Diet and One Day at a Time because of this strict metric, and we have a feeling Netflix will sadly cancel a few more shows before the year ends.

Keep reading for a look at all shows Netflix has canceled in 2019: