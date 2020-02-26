We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Netflix

Sophia Lillis Plays Sydney "Syd" Novak in Netflix's New 'I Am Not Okay With This'

Going through puberty is bad enough, but try dealing with it while also facing the aftermath of your father's death, a lesbian crush on your best friend who happens to be dating the school's homophobic bully and psychokinetic powers making you question your very sanity. Meet Sydney "Syd" Novak, a 15-year-old from the Rust Belt, going through exactly that.

Based on the graphic novel by Charles Forsman, Netflix's new original series I Am Not Okay With This stars Sophia Lillis as Sydney, an offbeat gay teenager who's about to become an unlikely superhero. 

With a dirty mouth and a foul temper, Sydney's just trying to navigate high school as a teenager—and low-key attempting to save the world.