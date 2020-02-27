We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Bloodwitch in 'I Am Not Okay With This' Is Your New Favorite Fake Band

If Stephen King's It and the series Stranger Things had a baby, it would be the new Netflix show, I Am Not Okay With This. Part coming-of-age and part teen-girl-finds-out-she-has-super-powers story, I Am Not Okay With This should hold us over until we're reunited with Eleven and Hopper. If you've already started watching (or binged the entire thing), then you're probably a) obsessed with protagonist Sydney Novak (played by Sophia Lillis), b) want another season, and c) are listening to the soundtrack nonstop.

The soundtrack includes a band called Bloodwitch: Who are they exactly?

If you're like, "Hmm, I've never heard of Bloodwitch!" it's because you literally have never heard of Bloodwitch. They're a made up band for the Netflix series, but thankfully, you can listen to them on Spotify. 