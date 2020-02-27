Bloodwitch in 'I Am Not Okay With This' Is Your New Favorite Fake Band

Bloodwitch in 'I Am Not Okay With This' Is Your New Favorite Fake BandBy Gina Vaynshteyn
If Stephen King's It and the series Stranger Things had a baby, it would be the new Netflix show, I Am Not Okay With This. Part coming-of-age and part teen-girl-finds-out-she-has-super-powers story, I Am Not Okay With This should hold us over until we're reunited with Eleven and Hopper. If you've already started watching (or binged the entire thing), then you're probably a) obsessed with protagonist Sydney Novak (played by Sophia Lillis), b) want another season, and c) are listening to the soundtrack nonstop.
The soundtrack includes a band called Bloodwitch: Who are they exactly?
If you're like, "Hmm, I've never heard of Bloodwitch!" it's because you literally have never heard of Bloodwitch. They're a made up band for the Netflix series, but thankfully, you can listen to them on Spotify.
Bloodwitch — which sounds like a mix between Mazzy Star, The Pixies, and a little bit of Beach House — have songs like "Gotta Have Soul," "Vanilla Skin," and "Bloody Witch" and they're the kinds of tracks that perfectly evoke teenhood (you know, the years of crushing self-doubt and anger at any and all adults and also at those pimples on your thighs, ugh!). In fact, we're listening to them right now because they are just SO CATCHY.
The topic of Bloodwitch comes up when Stan Barber (Wyatt Oleff, who strangely enough plays Stanley Uris in It where he also co-starred with Sophia Lillis, who played Bev Marsh), Sydney's neighbor, tries to talk about music with her. "Uh, so, Bloodwitch. Am I right?" Sydney immediately responds, saying, "That's a terrible name for a band." Stan adorably says, "Nah. Perfect."
And taken from the page of any of our dream YA rom-coms, Stan invites Sydney over to listen to Bloodwitch. She says maybe, but they end up listening to the band together over the phone. Sydney is so moved by them, that she breaks free of her moodiness and starts dancing on her bed — and if that doesn't bring you back to those small little moments of joy during your high school years, then probably nothing ever will.
What else is in the 'I Am Not Okay With This' soundtrack?
Here are some of our favorites (but you can listen to the whole thing on Spotify): "call the police" by LCD Soundsystem, "Bad Things," by Cults, "Burn Baby Burn," by Stud Cole, "I'm Not Like Everyone Else," by The Kinks, and more.
When and what era does 'I Am Not Okay With This' take place?
Even though I Am Not Okay With This has major Stranger Things vibes (it's literally created by the same folks), and has a soundtrack full of '70s and '80s tracks, I Am Not Okay With This is set in present day, considering everyone has smartphones and are wearing Apple Airpods. Still, the oversized sweaters, VHS tapes, and Doc Martens (okay, those are more '90s grunge, but still) have not gone unnoticed.
In an interview with Syfy, the series director Jonathan Entwistle said that the '80s vibes were borrowed from the graphic novel of the same name (by Charles Forsman — who also wrote The End of the F*cking World) the show is based on. Jonathan stated the author had "this '80s horror movie obsession" that he wove into his story.
If you're now inspired to bust out that vintage striped sweater and Converse sneakers (although if you're more of the barefoot type like our man Stan, that's also cool too), we wouldn't blame you.
