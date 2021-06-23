The Magic of 'Motherland: Fort Salem' Was Crafted in Canada

Freeform's new supernatural drama Motherland: Fort Salem premiered in March 2020, following three witches who decide to enlist in the U.S. Army. In this fictional universe, the Salem Accord ended the persecution of witches 300 years ago. The country is now ruled by women, but all witches now have to fight in the military.

This all comes to a head when the Spree, a group of witches who disagree with their militarization, comes to prominence, and the three have to band together to fight back.