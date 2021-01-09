There Will be 'A Discovery of Witches’ Season 3 — But It Might Be the End

Even before the U.S. premiere of A Discovery of Witches — which is based on Deborah Harkness’ All Souls trilogy of fantasy novels — the show was renewed for both Season 2 and Season 3. And the third season — which hit a brief production snag in October 2020 after a crew member tested positive for COVID-19 — might just be the last go-round of the TV series. Season 3, after all, is based on the last book of Deborah’s All Souls series.

“As far as the trilogy is concerned, the next [third] season is the last,” star Matthew Goode told Digital Spy recently.

However, as Teresa Palmer mentioned, Deborah wrote a fourth book in this so-called “trilogy,” a Marcus-centric book titled Time’s Convert.

“There is a fourth book that is Marcus’ book,” the actress told the site. “But we don’t know. Maybe that would be developed into another season, but for right now, this is the end of the road.”