Here's Everything You Missed During Season 2 of 'A Discovery of Witches'

If you're more than ready for Season 3 of A Discovery of Witches , join the club! The Sky One series based on the bestselling books by Deborah Harkness follow Dr. Diana Bishop, a witch with curious abilities and a fixation with a magical manuscript. Along the way, she meets dreamy vampire Dr. Matthew Clairmont (Matthew Goode) and falls in love, but not without some trials and tribulations in between.

The show has been going strong for two seasons, but as we near Season 3, everyone needs a refresher. Here's a recap of Season 2 of A Discovery of Witches, right at your fingertips!

Here's what you missed on Season 2 of 'A Discovery of Witches.'

The end of Season 1 of A Discovery of Witches left Diana and Matthew on a mission. The second season is based on the events of the second book in Deborah Harkness's trilogy, Shadow of Night, and finds Diana and Matthew in Elizabethan England to search for the mysterious manuscript Ashmole 782. Along the way, they hope to find Diana a teacher for her witchy abilities and try to avoid the Congregation, who aren't pleased about their vampire-witch union.

The season also goes back and forth between Diana and Matthew's exploits in the past and the present timeline, in which members of the united Bishop-de Clairmont household are attempting to hold down the fort — literally — against their enemies. Matthew's friends in England (notably, famed playwright Christopher Marlowe and explorer Walter Raleigh) are suspicious of Diana and Matthew's "sudden return" from a hunting trip he was on in the past.

Diana learns that Matthew has been playing spy for Queen Elizabeth I herself, and they absorb more rumors about the town through a small street urchin named Jack, who joins their household. The couple runs afoul of Andrew Hubbard, a vampire priest who offers "protection" in London and is a reluctant de Clairmont ally.

Diana is successful in finding tutors to teach her magic, but when Queen Elizabeth catches wind of Matthew's interesting quest, she sends him to bring back the secret to immortality from Rudolf of Bohemia. The de Clairmont family is suspected of ruthless vampire killings happening around London, which is primarily caused by a genetic disorder known as "blood rage." Diana and Matthew are both summoned before Matthew's late father, who is alive in the past.

Diana and Matthew are married and pursue the Ashmole manuscript, which is also known as the Book of Life. Diana runs into a vampire named Benjamin Fuchs, but she and Matthew can secure the book. They realize that the Book of Life is so named because it's made of the skin, hair, and blood of creatures. Diana is revealed to be pregnant and has completed her magical tutelage, which they'll need for the battle ahead.

Finally, Diana has a chance to run in with her deceased father and can say goodbye to him. Benjamin has been lurking about London, having followed Matthew and Diana, and is revealed to be Andrew Hubbard's vampire sire. He is also implied to be responsible for the vampire killing spree, having inherited blood rage from his sire. Diana and Matthew prepare to return to the present, and Diana's aunt's partner is murdered by a member of the Congregation.

