Viewers Won't Find out Who Dies on the CW's 'Dynasty' Until the Season 4 Finale

Fans of the CW’s drama Dynasty were excited when Season 4 premiered last month since the show has been on hiatus for quite some time. During the episode, a flash-forward scene of a funeral brought about a whole new mystery that will need to be solved. This funeral is a huge plot twist, and at some point, we know that an important character is going to die. The only thing right now we know is that the one character not in the casket is Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) because she's at the funeral.

In an interview with TVLine , showrunner Josh Reims disclosed, “We know it’s definitely not Fallon.” That’s one down and plenty to go! He also lets viewers know that they will find out soon enough who dies on Dynasty during Season 4. Josh says, “As the season progresses, we’ll see a few more people at the funeral to rule them out. We’ll find out in Episode 13 whose funeral it is.” If the season airs without a break, that big reveal will arrive on Friday, July 30. A nice summer treat!

Fans are dying to know who dies on Dynasty before that, though. We’ve rounded up a few fan theories on who is in the casket seen in the time jump.

Fans have a few theories on who dies on 'Dynasty' in Season 4.

Ever since audiences saw Fallon holding flowers and paying her respects at the funeral of someone who must have been pretty close to her, the timeline has not been brought up since Episode 1. On Reddit in a Dynasty discussion group, one fan thinks that it could be Kirby Anders (Maddison Brown) who dies. The fan shared, "They have said that Kirby's storyline this season is really dark, and with the addition of her abusive ex, I have to wonder if it's not at least connected to her and Adam (Sam Underwood)."

To further prove their theory they added, "Also keep in mind that [Steven] (James Mackay) is Kirby's half brother (son of Anders and Alexis) so it could be a [Steven] return and then ultimate demise." Seeing how viewers haven't seen Steven since Season 2, it would make for a crazy plot twist. And according to the Dynasty fan, "they keep the twists and turns under wraps pretty well as it's hard to find any revealing spoilers out there."

This a good theory, but the character that's lying in that casket could be someone who was very close to Fallon. Another member in the Dynasty discussion group shared, "It could be possible. I just don't believe it. But if that's the case. It will probably be Steven. Fallon and Steven have switched roles from the actual Dynasty."

In the original Dynasty, Steven Carrington's (Al Corley) boyfriend, Luke Fuller (Billy Campbell), is shot and killed at the wedding of Amanda Carrington (Catherine Oxenberg) and Prince Michael (Michael Praed) after terrorists sprayed the entire ceremony with bullets.