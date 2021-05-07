Logo
Home > Entertainment
Steven Carrington in 'Dynasty'
Source: The CW

Is Steven Carrington Finally Coming Back to 'Dynasty'?

By

May. 7 2021, Published 1:07 p.m. ET

Like most soap operas, Dynasty has its fair share of twists, turns, and surprise endings. The show, which is currently in its fourth season, has had long-lost twins, surgical face-swaps, and more than one Cristal. Fan-favorite character Steven Carrington was written off the soap during Season 2 without much explanation, and fans are clamoring for his return. 

So, will Steven Carrington come back for Season 4? Here's everything we know so far. 

Article continues below advertisement
steven coming back to dynasty
Source: The CW

Former head writer Paula Sabbaga teased Steven's possible return in Season 4.

In an Instagram post on May 24, 2019, Dynasty head writer Paula Sabbaga announced that Season 2 was wrapping up, and Steven's story arc was finished for now. However, her caption did imply that Steven would make a triumphant return to introduce a political storyline in Season 4. Steven's character had already expressed political leanings regarding environmental activism on the show, so his return to actually run for office makes sense.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: Instagram

"Dynasty Season 2 finale airs TONIGHT!!! Co-written by @tvfife and yours truly, this one is a BIG one," Paula's caption read. "We finally pay off every single loose end from the past two seasons!!! ...Except Steven’s political career. We’re saving that one for Season 4." 

Hopeful fans have held on to Paula's promise for years. 

Article continues below advertisement

Unfortunately, there has been no further word on whether or not Steven will make a grand return from his stay in the psychiatric hospital. The focus of the season is primarily around Alexis and Liam's big wedding, but there could be more surprises in store. 

After all, this is Dynasty — something new and scandalous is always right around the corner.

Source: Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

Fans are wondering why actor James Mackay, who played Steven, left 'Dynasty.'

In an Instagram post of his own, actor James Mackay, who played Steven, wrote, "All new #Dynasty tonight, but, yep, sorry to say without yours truly. While Steven had a choice to leave, unfortunately I didn’t. There’s a lot of decisions involved in making television, and sometimes they just don’t go your way and you have to live with it. So for now, all love and on we go. Hope you all enjoy the show. J xx"

Source: Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

The implication that James was fired from the show — and didn't choose to leave it on his own terms — has left fans questioning why, especially since his character Steven's relationship with Sam was the romantic soul of the show. In Season 3, Sam and Steven got a divorce off-screen while Steven was locked up in an insane asylum after the conniving and long-lost Carrington Adam returned to stir up trouble.

Source: Instagram

James doesn't spend much time on social media, but most of his fans have commented at least once on each of his Instagram posts about how much they want him to return! 

Season 4 finished filming and will premiere in 2021, and the show has already been renewed for a Season 5. So if he doesn't return for Season 4, there is still a chance for a Steven cameo in Season 5.

New episodes of Dynasty air Fridays on The CW at 9 p.m. EST.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

'Dynasty' Star Liz Gillies Surprised Everyone By Getting Married — Meet Her Husband

Fans Are Very Disappointed With the New Alexis on 'Dynasty'

The CW Announces 'The Flash,' 'Riverdale,' and 11 Other Show Renewals

More From Distractify

  • Xscape
    Entertainment
    Why Did Iconic '90s Girl Group Xscape Break Up? The Details Are in the Music
  • Morgan Kohan
    Entertainment
    Morgan Kohan Is the First to Portray Stephanie Brown in a Live-Action Role on 'Batwoman'
  • Aubrey Plaza and Husband Jeff Baena
    Entertainment
    Aubrey Plaza Secretly Got Married — Who's Her New Beau?
  • Juliet Higgins, 'Magnum P.I.'
    Entertainment
    How Did Higgins' Husband Die on 'Magnum P.I.?' Her Origin Story Revealed
  • CONNECT with Distractify
  • Link to Facebook
  • Link to Twitter
  • Link to Instagram
  • Link to Email Subscribe
Distractify Logo
Do Not Sell My Personal Information

© Copyright 2021 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.