Is Steven Carrington Finally Coming Back to 'Dynasty'?

Like most soap operas, Dynasty has its fair share of twists, turns, and surprise endings. The show, which is currently in its fourth season, has had long-lost twins, surgical face-swaps, and more than one Cristal. Fan-favorite character Steven Carrington was written off the soap during Season 2 without much explanation, and fans are clamoring for his return.

So, will Steven Carrington come back for Season 4? Here's everything we know so far.