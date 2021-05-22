Will Kirby Anders Make It out of 'Dynasty' Season 4 Alive? (SPOILERS)

The wedding day for Liam Ridley (Adam Huber) and Fallon Carrington (Elizabeth Gillies) finally came on Dynasty Season 4, Episode 2, and of course, it wouldn't be a Carrington event without everything going completely wrong. Fallon and Liam's big day first starts with the bride selecting shoes for their nuptials since the wedding moved from a church to the lawn of Carrington manor.

Of course, the bad luck is still rearing its ugly head from their rehearsal dinner, and Fallon takes a fall on her heels and injures her ankle. That for viewers was a telling sign that something horrible was lurking in the wings. When an unexpected guest shows up is when Fallon and Liam's wedding takes a very unexpected turn. Fans were left with yet another shocking Dynasty cliffhanger and are hoping that Kirby Anders (Maddison Brown) doesn't die.

Keep reading to find out what happened to Kirby on the day of Fallon and Liam's wedding that has fans questioning if she makes it out of Season 4 alive.

Does Kirby die on 'Dynasty' after being stabbed in Episode 2?

As Liam and Fallon get ready to say “I do,” Fallon’s one-time fling and full-time stalker Evan Tate (Ken Kirby) reappears and horrifically creates the wedding day from hell. The reason why the wedding location was even changed to Carrington manor was because of Evan. The wedding organizer was in cahoots with Evan and had the pipes leak in the chapel so that the wedding couldn’t be held there.

When Evan enters the manor, he creates a violent disturbance everywhere, and unfortunately, Kirby is his first target. Kirby, who is getting shoes for Fallon, is confronted by Evan about where Fallon is. He demands to use her phone, and as Kirby attempts to escape Evan, he pulls her back. As Kirby tries to fight him off, they both end up on the ground. As Kirby struggles, Evan stabs her with a knife right in the stomach. Evan gets out of the bedroom in a hurry and leaves a bleeding Kirby on the floor.

He then goes to find Fallon and Liam, who ditched their wedding at the manor for a more intimate ceremony at their high school theater. He waits for Liam to leave before confronting Fallon, who notices that Evan has a knife and a bundle of rope. When Liam re-enters the stage, that’s when Evan pulls Fallon back to him as he holds the knife. Fallon tries to bargain with Evan, and that’s when Blake Carrington (Grant Show) arrives and concocts a silent plan to get Fallon loose from Evan.

Liam pulls the lights to the stage, and while Fallon runs away, Blake charges Evan. After the scuffle, the two of them fall off the stage and on a pile of band equipment and are both unconscious.