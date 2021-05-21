Saanvi's Fate on 'Manifest' Might Already Be Sealed (SPOILERS)

Saanvi seems to be the voice of reason and logic in Manifest so none of us want to see her go. But at the same time, her perseverance to find the answers means that she is often putting herself at risk.

One thing she does is find common mutated DNA amongst herself and her fellow 828 passengers. She believes that the mutation is what’s causing the Callings, and if she can get rid of the Callings, she may be able to get rid of her death date as well.