If You Recognize the Scenery in 'Manifest,' You Might Be a New Yorker

Some audiences find it annoying when a TV show set in one place is actually shot in a completely different area. Sometimes, it's really not that egregious of a difference, like the fact that No Country for Old Men was mostly shot in New Mexico even though it's set in Texas. The states border one another, and there were still a bunch of scenes shot in the Lone Star State.

But, Phone Booth being set in NY and shot in LA? Unforgivable. So, what about NBC's Manifest? Where is that filmed?