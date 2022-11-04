Fans Would Like the Final 10 Episodes of ‘Manifest’ to Manifest Already

That’s the question on many fans’ minds. “When the f--k is the Part 2 of Manifest Season 4?” one person tweeted on Friday.

“Could we maybe possibly get Part 2 now also?” another person wrote on Twitter. “Pretty please.”

A third fan tweeted an idea for bridging the gap between Part 1 and Part 2. “Debating if I should binge or do weekly episodes so it lasts longer, because I’m not sure when Part 2 is coming,” that fan wrote.