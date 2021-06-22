'Manifest' Will Not Be Continuing on Netflix –– Or Anywhere Else For That Matter

'Manifest' Will Not Be Continuing on Netflix –– Or Anywhere Else For That MatterBy Shannon Raphael
When NBC announced that the supernatural drama series, Manifest, had been canceled after a serious cliffhanger in the Season 3 finale, fans hoped that the show would find a new home on a different network or on a streaming service.
Netflix seemed to be a natural fit for the show to continue for Season 4. After all, the first two seasons had dropped on the streamer in early June of 2021, and the show was a mainstay on the Top 10 list in the United States for days.
However, about a week after the show was first axed, Deadline confirmed that the streaming giant had chosen not to move forward with Manifest. Keep reading for the latest update in the fan quest to #SaveManifest, and to find out why Netflix reportedly passed.
UPDATE: Netflix has chosen not to move forward with 'Manifest' for Season 4.
According to the aforementioned Deadline report, though Seasons 1 and 2 were performing well on the site, Netflix decided not to continue Manifest for a fourth season.
There were reportedly lengthy discussions about letting the Manifest story go on before the Netflix decision became final. The streaming service did not divulge a specific reason for the confirmed cancelation.
A lot of viewers thought that Netflix would definitely look to continue the series based on the successes of past revived shows like Lucifer and You. The news came as a gut punch to many fans who had been drumming up support for the effort by using #SaveManifest on social media.
The Manifest creator, Jeff Rake, had also been utilizing the hashtag on Twitter. He had also been outspoken about his six-year plan for the series.
In addition to the potential of a six season story, fans were also disappointed because Season 3 ended with many unfinished storylines, including the death of a major character, the severe age progression of another, an unresolved love triangle, and a lack of clarity about what really happened to Flight 828 in 2013.
Unfortunately, the Netflix resolution also marks the end of the discussions surrounding any possible fourth season for Manifest.
Warner Bros. Television is no longer looking to find 'Manifest' a new home for Season 4.
The mysterious plane drama was produced and distributed by Warner Bros. Television, and the studio will not be pursuing any other options for a fourth season.
When NBC first canceled the show, the actors' contracts expired, and they were all released to go after other work opportunities.
While several of the leading actors shared their hopes for Season 4 and their desire to #SaveManifest, it would have been too difficult for other networks or streamers to get beyond the contract issue. It also would have been a challenge to secure all of the stars again, or explain why some of them did not return on the show.
Though many Manifest fans think that the series has ended prematurely, we're living in the era of reboots — and there's always a chance that the show could be brought back down the line.
