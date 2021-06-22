'Manifest' Will Not Be Continuing on Netflix –– Or Anywhere Else For That Matter

When NBC announced that the supernatural drama series, Manifest, had been canceled after a serious cliffhanger in the Season 3 finale, fans hoped that the show would find a new home on a different network or on a streaming service.

Netflix seemed to be a natural fit for the show to continue for Season 4. After all, the first two seasons had dropped on the streamer in early June of 2021, and the show was a mainstay on the Top 10 list in the United States for days.