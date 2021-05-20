Is There Going to Be a Season 4 of 'Manifest'?By Mustafa Gatollari
May. 20 2021, Published 6:54 p.m. ET
Unless a show's getting gangbuster ratings, there's a good chance that networks are going to pause before they decide whether or not to renew it, and pause for even longer before determining whether they're going to air it live or put it on one of their streaming platforms.
These days, fans of Manifest are wondering if NBC has renewed the show or has other plans for the series altogether.
Has 'Manifest' been renewed?
NBC hasn't divulged any information on Manifest's future. On the flip side, the network hasn't definitively said it's been canceled, either. Jeff Rake, the show's creator has stated that he has a six-year plan for the series, but will audiences get to see that fully realized?
It all comes down to ratings and according to TV Series Finale, Manifest's numbers have been fluctuating throughout most of Season 3.
That doesn't mean viewership has been necessarily bad: Manifest clocked in nearly 4 million viewers for the season premiere, then had a significant drop-off for the second episode, which got 3.1 million viewers. The last two episodes (as of this May 20 writing) pulled in the worst numbers of the season, at 2.8 million viewers a piece.
It could be that NBC is biding its time and seeing if the show will get more live viewers, but they could also be waiting to incorporate DVR views of the show.
Given the nature of Manifest and its "mystery element," it definitely seems like the kind of program that people would want to binge-watch on a streaming network.
Therefore, it could make sense for NBC to transition Manifest to Peacock, its relatively new streaming platform, where the series might get a little more love from its 42 million subscribers.
'Manifest' fans are worried that the show may be canceled nonetheless.
Fans who do tune in regularly to watch the show live are worried they'll never get to the bottom of the mystery of Flight 828 and figure out how they were able to leap forward in time.
Fans are tweeting their support for the series and tagging NBC, begging the network to renew it. While it might seem like a bad sign that viewers would need to resort to Twitter in order to get a show back on the air, it seems to have worked for some shows.
Many are saying that Manifest is the best show on the network, while others just pleaded to know more about Flight 828.
What do you think? Will Peacock saunter its way towards Manifest and grant it a magical feather of season renewal? Or is the Season 3 finale the show's final destination?