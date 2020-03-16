After a Turbulent Second Season, Will 'Manifest' Be Back for Season 3?

Also, while the ratings haven’t been amazing, they have been stable, and that’s one thing that all the execs will be looking for as they plan their next broadcast season. In fact, Manifest is the seventh-most popular show on the network, and it’s ahead of shows like Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Blacklist, and Law & Order: SVU, all of which have already been renewed for next season. Hang in there, Manifest fans. There may have been a bit of turbulence, but things aren’t totally hopeless.