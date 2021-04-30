TJ Morrison Was Mentioned in a Recent Episode of 'Manifest' — Is He Coming Back?

NBC's Manifest has been the go-to for sci-fi lovers. The show begins when a plane containing more than a hundred people goes missing for five years and then lands as if no time has passed for those that are on the flight. The drama series has constantly delivered thought-provoking storylines, captivating mysteries, and juicy relationship narratives. In Season 2, TJ Morrison (Garrett Wareing) is introduced and becomes Ben's (Josh Dallas) research assistant.

The two seek answers about the callings and other supernatural marvels surrounding Flight 828. The college student even sparked a cute romance with Olive Stone (Luna Blaise) that was unfortunately short-lived. The last time viewers saw TJ was on Season 2, Episode 12, and he tells Olive that he's heading to Egypt. He takes the internship due to the country's connections to Al-Zuras and his journal. TJ thinks that he can learn more about the death dates and the callings in Egypt.

Source: NBC

He also tells Olive that he's hoping to find a way for him and everyone on Flight 828 to beat the death dates. TJ invites Olive to go with him, but she declines. Season 3 of Manifest premiered on April 1 and so far, TJ has not appeared in the new season. But he was mentioned in Episode 3. What's happened to him? Here's what you should know.