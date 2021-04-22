Evie's Character Was Mentioned Again in 'Manifest'

NBC's hit supernatural drama, Manifest, returned on April 1, 2021 with a brand new season — and fans have been ready and rearing to finally learn more about the personal background of characters like Michaela Stone (Melissa Roxburgh) ever since. Take, for instance, her relationship with Evie (Simone Elizabeth Bart). Were they close friends? What happened to her? Here's what you should know.

So, what happened to Evie on 'Manifest?'

Season 1 of Manifest premiered on Sept. 24, 2018, and it turned out to be an instant hit among avid supernatural drama lovers and everyone with a keen interest in solving complex mysteries. Episode 3 touched on Michaela's friendship with Evie, exploring various facets of their relationship via an unsettling combination of fuzzy flashbacks. In a crucial scene, Michaela and Jared (J.R. Ramirez) head to a funeral, only to be turned away by Evie's grieving parents.

In another scene, Michaela tries to initiate contact with Evie's mother. As she learns, Beverly (Adriane Lenox) developed Alzheimer's disease since the last time they met.

Another scene in Episode 3 casts light on Evie's tragic passing. In it, Evie and Michaela get into a minor disagreement after a night of partying. Evie insists on taking the car home, while Michaela maintains that it's wiser to call an Uber. In the end, Michaela offers to drive them back home — effectively sealing their fate. They get into a car accident, which costs Evie's life.

Unfortunately for fans, Episode 3 doesn't provide further details about the night of the accident. It does, however, hint at the possibility that the slightly tipsy Michaela wasn't the only driver responsible for the catastrophe. According to a handful of Redditors, there's a good chance that the other driver was responsible for the accident — even though Michaela got trapped in a vicious cycle of self-blame.

"The only details we know is that the accident happened several years ago (in Michaela's universe) and Michaela took a long time before she could drive again (which probably affected her job as a cop). Michaela also implied that Evie was a close friend (or perhaps a relative?), someone who Michaela could 'talk' to," KellyKeybored wrote.

