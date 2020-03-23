What Happened to Grace and the Baby on NBC's 'Manifest'? (SPOILERS)

"The fact that they are ultimately able to figure out that this baby may have the anomaly comes with both potential good and potential bad," he continued. "This could be a miracle baby on the one hand. On the other hand, is this baby now saddled with the same death date?"

That query will continue to gain traction throughout the rest of Season 2, Rake shared. "It raises the stakes because now we come to realize that it's not only the Stone family, it's not only the characters whom we've gotten to know, but there may even be unborn children who would suffer the same fate of the passengers if they can't solve the death date."