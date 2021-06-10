The Truth About Zeke's Whereabouts on 'Manifest' Might Surprise You

Manifest might be the only show that kills off characters and brings them back to life almost as much as a vampire series. In Manifest , however, it’s done with care and taste, and still not too often. Zeke isn’t actually connected to the Flight 828 passengers through the flight, but he is through the same phenomenon.

When Zeke hides out in a cave and almost dies of hypothermia, he begins seeing the Callings, and feels like he has to find Michaela. He thinks that thinking about Michaela, who at that point he had only seen in a magazine, gives him the will to live.

But in reality, we realize that he is actually missing for an entire year in the cave, and is resurrected the same way the Flight 828 passengers are. He’s the only other character who goes through the time jump in a different place and time.