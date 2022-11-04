'Manifest' Creator Jeff Rake Talks [SPOILER] Sacrifice and Season 4, Part 1 Ending (EXCLUSIVE)
Spoiler alert: This article contains MAJOR spoilers for Manifest Season 4 Part 1.
It is all connected.
The finale of Season 4, Part 1 of Manifest left viewers stunned after learning that the death date is not just for passengers of Flight 828 but for all of humanity, Angelina's emergence as the angel of the apocalypse, and Zeke's sacrifice to save Cal from his terminal cancer diagnosis.
Distractify sat down with Manifest creator Jeff Rake who opened up about the jaw-dropping cliffhanger Part 1 finale, Zeke's full-circle destiny, and what Angelina's convergence with the Omega Sapphire means for the world in Manifest Season 4, Part 2.
'Manifest' Season 4, Part 1 ending explained — creator Jeff Rake talks Zeke's sacrifice and if Cal's cancer is really cured.
In the final moments of Manifest Season 4, Part 1, Zeke overhears Olive in the attic explaining to TJ that Cal can save "all of us," since he is the prophesized "dragon."
Using his empath power, Zeke sacrifices himself by absorbing Cal's cancer in hopes that the teen will be able to fulfill his mission and save the world.
So, was this Zeke's destiny all along after surviving his own death date? To save Cal?
"That's one we've had from the very beginning," Jeff told us. "The first order of business for the writer's room was to figure out the story points that we knew we had to hit before the series finale."
"And it became clear to us pretty quickly as we kind of put everything on the board and said, 'Okay, what's the most important story point along the way before the series finale,' and that was it. Zeke's sacrifice in conjunction with Cal’s survival."
In Season 1, Cal's cancer is cured after Flight 828 returns five years later. So, why did Cal's cancer return, and did Zeke's sacrifice cure him?
"I wouldn't say that he was cured in the divine consciousness, but what I would say is that Zeke ... became aware of Cal’s reemergence of cancer and became aware of what would be necessary in order for Cal to live, and also became aware of Cal’s growing importance to not just the passengers but to a to all of humanity," Jeff explained.
"So, will Cal State stay healthy? I think the audience is going to have to watch that play out in the back half, one would hope so," he added. "One would hope so, given the utter sacrifice that Zeke made."
'Manifest' Creator Jeff Rake says "humanity will be tested" in Season 4, Part 2 after Angelina's convergence with the Omega Sapphire.
While Zeke sacrificed himself to save Cal, the antagonist in Season 4, Angelina, merged with the Omega Sapphire and walked away leaving a trail of fire behind her.
Manifest fans will remember that when the Stone family first met Angelina, she had a calling of a Dark Angel coming after her.
"It's as if that Dark Angel has kind of inhabited her soul," Jeff revealed. "She's convinced, she's told us a couple of times, that she's the angel of the Apocalypse ... and she may just be right about that."
The Manifest showrunner explained that good does not exist without evil and that "if there's a divine force trying to help steer humanity towards salvation, perhaps there's also a dark force steering humanity towards an apocalypse."
With Angelina's uncontrolled power, Jeff teased that audiences will see her in "increasingly subversive ways." Adding, "She'll become just stronger and more subversive than ever, all the way to the final episode, all the way to the series finale."
Jeff revealed that Angelina will test not only Cal but our other heroes — particularly Ben Stone.
"We talk a lot about redemption and what our heroes have to do to prove themselves to the Divine, to prove that they deserve salvation and to prove that they deserve to live beyond the death date," Jeff stated. "Someone like Ben will come to realize that his ability to survive will come down to learning that to redeem himself might be tied directly into the ability to forgive someone like Angelina ... for the unforgivable."
You can now stream Manifest Season 4, Part 1 on Netflix.