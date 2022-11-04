'Manifest' Creator Jeff Rake Talks [SPOILER] Sacrifice and Season 4, Part 1 Ending (EXCLUSIVE)

In the final moments of Manifest Season 4, Part 1, Zeke overhears Olive in the attic explaining to TJ that Cal can save "all of us," since he is the prophesized "dragon."

Using his empath power, Zeke sacrifices himself by absorbing Cal's cancer in hopes that the teen will be able to fulfill his mission and save the world.

So, was this Zeke's destiny all along after surviving his own death date? To save Cal?