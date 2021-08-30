Will Every Flight 828 Passenger Survive Their Death Date? Check out These 'Manifest' Season 4 Fan Theories

Manifest Season 4 will air 20 episodes on Netflix and conclude creator Jeff Rake's story about what really happened to the missing passengers aboard flight 828.

On Aug. 28, it was announced that Manifest had been saved from officially being canceled by the popular streaming service after NBC decided to ax the series after just three seasons.

With Season 3 ending on several major cliffhangers, fans are already theorizing what could transpire in the final season. Check out these Season 4 Manifest fan theories below.

Here are four 'Manifest' Season 4 theories every die-hard fan must read.

1. Ben and Saanvi will finally get together. Let's face it, there is no denying that Ben and Saanvi have major on-screen chemistry. So, could the two finally get together in the final season of Manifest? In Season 3, Ben's wife Grace is killed by flight 828 passenger Angelina, who then takes off with their youngest daughter Eden. Though people in the sci-fi series have a way of coming back from the dead, is Grace really gone for good?

If so, this could prompt the writers of the show to link Ben and Saanvi in the finale. One Reddit user has predicted that this storyline may come to fruition. "We know that Saanvi basically admitted to the Major that she had a crush on Ben after the Major mentioned that she could tell Saanvi was into Ben by the way she would talk about him," the person wrote. "I feel like the show has been setting them up since the beginning. The chemistry between the two has always been there since day one. With Grace out of the picture now, I think it's only a matter of time before something happens between them."

2. We'll learn what happened to Cal Stone. One of the biggest OMG moments in the entire series is when Cal touches the tailfin and disappears in Season 3. However, while Grace is dying, Cal suddenly reappears but he is now a teenager. So, what happened to Cal? Where did he go? Why did he age? There are so many questions surrounding this character. And, we need answers in Season 4.

One Reddit user has theorized that Cal no longer has a "death date as he is now the age he would have been had he not flown on 828." Another fan commented that the older Cal "seemed like he had 'lived' through the years." So, when Cal disappeared after touching the plane's tailfin, did he go back and live through the five years he missed? The fan added, "He also seemed like he wasn't surprised by what he walked into. Has he lived through the future or maybe seen it in a calling?"

3. Captain Daly will return. Sort of. At the end of Season 3, fans watched as Captain Daly pops back into the cockpit of a burnt 828 plane, but then the whole thing (with Daly) disappears again. In Season 1, fans watched as Daly stole a plane with Fiona and disappeared after struggling to come to terms with his five-year absence.

"I think it’s a different Daly than the one who flew into the dark lightning while the military was threatening to shoot him down," one person wrote. "He has different clothes on and doesn’t look at physically [disheleved]."

Another commented, "My theory is that he looped back into the 828 flight after trying to mess with the process. ... So when he went into the storm with Fiona, maybe he ended up back on the 828 flight and reappeared where he was supposed to be, on the plane that brought him back. Maybe he doesn't have any memory of what happened when the plane returned after five and a half years, so it's as if he's back in the world right after the storm all over again."

4. Everything is connected. For the past three seasons, audiences have heard the line, "It's all connected." Though we don't know exactly how everything connects (just yet), fans have begun to piece together plot points in the story. "Al-Zuras's ship and the plane co-existed in the same place at the same time for a few seconds. Maybe all the 'miracles' are connected somehow..." one Reddit user shared.

Another commented, "I think all the miracles are connected and so are the callings, the people who get the callings, and their actions. For instance, if Zeke hadn’t survived, then maybe they wouldn’t have saved Angelina and Grace wouldn’t have died. And if Angelina hadn’t been found, then they wouldn’t have been able to find the meth heads."