"It Was Hubris": The 'Dr. Death' Actors Weigh in on Why He Hurt His Patients

Back in 2018, the Dr. Death podcast took the world by storm when we learned about the killer doctor, Christopher Duntsch. Then, we were reminded once again of the deadly doctor's acts in the Peacock miniseries, Dr. Death , starring Joshua Jackson as the title character. Now, we're learning more about the true story of this horrific tale with Peacock's Dr. Death: The Undoctored Story.

The docuseries aims to show the real people who were harmed by Dr. Death, some of whom are still alive today to share their stories. And the biggest question on everyone’s mind is why Dr. Death did it. Was he intentionally harming people, or was he just that inadequate of a doctor?

Dr. Death maimed 33 patients and killed two all within two years of operating, but few people know why.

Christopher Duntsch was just a regular guy who became Dr. Death after he decided to be a neurosurgeon. To become a neurosurgeon, one typically has to complete over 1000 surgeries in residency, but somehow, reporter Laura Beil discovered that Duntsch only completed 100. Before going to medical school, Duntsch wanted to be a pro-football player. He played football in high school, but teammates say he was so bad that, no matter how much he practiced, he could never make it.

However, he had such a big ego that he never thought he could fail. To some, this came off as confidence, but as he brought his ego into medicine, doctors around him started to recognize him as a textbook case of narcissism. Not only did he harm his patients, but he kept trying to practice. Most doctors would pull themselves out of the field after a few botched surgeries because of the guilt they have to carry after permanently hurting someone.

