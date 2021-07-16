The Garden began as just a plot of land in Lafayette, Tenn. According to the founder, Patrick Martion, he started The Garden as a way to disconnect from capitalist society without any external resources.

“It wasn’t like a master plan, it was just a 20-something-year-old kid trying to do something... I was very optimistic, I was like, ‘Oh I’ll just buy this land and the right people will show up and it’ll be a positive change in the world,’” he told us.