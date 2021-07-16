This True Crime Podcast Follows One Baby Jane Doe Case That Leads to Another Mystery (EXCLUSIVE)

In Solvable, Reno and Bodker’s goal is to uncover the identity of an infamous Baby Jane Doe case in Jackson County, MS.

In 1982, the body of a child, likely around the age of 18 months, was discovered by the Escatawpa River thanks to a call from a truck driver claiming he saw the body of a woman in a checkered blue shirt. The woman was nowhere to be found, but once the rescue team found the baby, the community was motivated to find out Baby Jane’s identity.