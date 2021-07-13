The 'Murder in Illinois' True-Crime Podcast Sheds Light on a Forgotten Case (EXCLUSIVE)

True crime is an ever-evolving genre that now encompasses television, movies, books, and podcasts. It's even popular on other platforms like TikTok and Reddit. But when former television reporter Lauren Bright decided to dedicate her newest iHeartRadio Original podcast, Murder in Illinois , to another true-crime case, it was one that was surprisingly less heard of than others.

The case of Chris Vaughn, who was convicted in 2012 of murdering his family in 2007 in their car on their way to a water park, wasn't splashed across tabloid covers across the United States at the time. But in 2007, it was a case that the media in Illinois took hold of and reported on until there were ideas about Vaughn's guilt or innocence long before he even went to trial.

In an exclusive interview with Distractify, Lauren talked about the case, her theories regarding what really happened that fateful summer day, and how she views the true-crime topic as a whole.

The 'Murder in Illinois' podcast host explains how she discovered the Vaughn family case.

When Lauren set out to understand more about the Vaughn case, it was on "a hunch," she explained to Distractify. She had been working in true crime for years on television but hadn't heard of the case. So when it popped up in her news feed on the 10-year anniversary of the crime, it sparked interest for Lauren since she had somehow never heard of it.

Article continues below advertisement

"I was a bewildered as to why I had never heard of the case," she said. "And it turns out it was because it had unfolded at the same time in the same county as another really high-profile case, which was Drew Peterson, who was the wife-killing cop." She explained that "the Vaughn case had been upstaged by the Peterson case," leading to less national coverage and, in a way, leading to the possibility for Vaughn to be seen as guilty well before he even went to trial and was officially convicted.

In the quiet pre-dawn hours of June 14th, 2007 the Vaughn family- Christopher, his wife Kimberly and their three children- set out for an impromptu trip to a waterpark. The family would never arrive. Episode 1 of Murder in Illinois is live now!https://t.co/s5MjFa13or pic.twitter.com/upoxQaiMVE — iHeartPodcast Network (@iHeartPodcasts) July 8, 2021

Article continues below advertisement

Lauren's goal with the Murder in Illinois podcast isn't to necessarily place the blame of the Vaughn family murders on anyone else specifically, but to explore the possibility that Chris Vaughn isn't the person he was made out to be. She does look into other possibilities of what might have happened to the family, however.

"I was really struck by the look on this guy’s face in his mugshots," she said of her "hunch" turning into something more in regards to Vaughn. "I kind of lined them all up and watched the progression as he aged. And if anything, the look on his face became more confused and more bewildered. And that really was why I looked into the possibility that he could have been wrongfully convicted in the first place, and the deeper I dug, the more things that just sprang to the forefront."