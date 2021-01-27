'Unraveled: Long Island Serial Killer' Is Your New True Crime Podcast Obsession

When long car rides or monotonous work commutes prove to be unbearable, many turn to podcasts to help pass the time. While some look for news podcasts or pop culture shows to keep up with certain current events, others turn to the often-addictive true crime genre.

Shows like My Favorite Murder or Crime Junkie chronicle different murder, kidnapping, and survivor stories each week, which is ideal for those who want some level of closure when they hit pause or "next episode."