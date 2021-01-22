The 'Meeting Tom Cruise' Podcast Hosts Are Still Waiting Their Turn to Encounter the Actor

If you've ever fantasized about a meet-cute with your favorite actor, or you're a fan of action star and famed Scientologist, Tom Cruise, then we have quite the podcast recommendation for you. Meeting Tom Cruise, which is set to drop on all major podcasting platforms in January 2021, is all about first-hand stories about what it was like for actors and other celebrities to meet the man, the myth, and the legend himself.

The show's trailer features several snippets from stories about the Top Gun star. One includes a woman recounting how it felt like Tom moved in slow motion when she first met him, while a man describes how a smoothie appeared out of nowhere in Tom's hand. Needless to say, there are a lot of accounts about what it was like to meet the Mission Impossible actor, and hosts Jeff Meacham and Joel Johnstone (who are actors themselves) want to get to the bottom of them.

"We're going to talk to people who have met Tom Cruise. Why? Because Tom Cruise is the greatest movie star of all time," Jeff shares in the trailer. "Everyone who has met him has an amazing story to tell." The two are huge fans of the actor, but there's one thing they can't share with their guests.

"Listen, we love Tom Cruise. We are inspired by Tom Cruise," Jeff shares in the trailer. "But, while we live and work in Hollywood, we've never actually met Tom Cruise," Joel adds. Before you listen, find out who Joel and Jeff are and where you've seen them before.

1. Jeff Meacham Source: Instagram The 41-year-old actor and Florida native is, perhaps, best known for playing Josh Oppenhol on black-ish. He's the boss of Andre "Dre" Johnson (Anthony Anderson), and his first appearance on the ABC comedy was in the 2014 pilot episode. He also played the character on an episode of the black-ish spinoff, grown-ish. Jeff also starred as Principal Bradford on the Nickelodeon comedy, The Thundermans. The show ran from 2013 to 2018. His other notable roles include one-episode spots on How I Met Your Mother, The Secret Life of the American Teenager, and Ugly Betty. Outside of acting (and his upcoming podcasting position), Jeff is married to Christy Meyers. The couple swapped vows on July 2, 2008, and they share two sons together, Jack and Hudson. Article continues below advertisement