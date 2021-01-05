Kameron Westcott on New Podcast and if She Still Talks to LeeAnne Locken (EXCLUSIVE)By Shannon Raphael
Aside from bringing the drama, fashion, and luxury lifestyles, many stars from the various Real Housewives franchises are also successful businesswomen. For The Real Housewives of Dallas star Kameron Westcott, when she's not pulling epic pink fashion looks on Season 5, her empire includes the SparkleDog food line and, now, a new podcast.
If you can't get enough of RHOD or you've always wanted a behind-the-scenes look at your favorite 'wives, then you're in luck. Kameron is set to launch this project with her on-screen partner-in-crime, Kary Brittingham. It'll showcase their hilarious rapport and give insight into their lives both on and off the show.
The Bravolebrity discussed what listeners can expect from her new venture, and whether she still keeps in touch with her former on-screen ally, LeeAnne Locken.
Kameron Westcott is hosting a podcast with her 'RHOD' co-star and bestie, Kary Brittingham.
The reality star and SparkleDog founder spoke exclusively with Distractify about her new weekly podcast, Kam & Kary Do Dallas, which is set to debut on Jan. 6. As suggested by the title, Kameron will be co-hosting the series with Kary Brittingham.
Their blossoming friendship will be featured throughout Season 5 of RHOD. Though the two had a little hiccup in their relationship in the fourth season, Kameron confirmed that they're constantly in contact, and that they've only grown closer.
The decision to record their fun conversations for Kam & Kary Do Dallas, therefore, was a no-brainer.
"Kary and I have really gotten to know each other well this year. We have so much fun and she cracks me up. We talk on the phone for hours and hours, and we thought it would be great if we just started talking on the podcast instead," Kameron told us. "We were like, 'I'm sure people would want to hear our conversations.'"
While many of their co-stars have podcasts of their own (DeAndra Simmons hosts I Don't Give a Rip with her mom, and Brandi Redmond and Stephanie Hollman host Weekly Dose of BS), Kameron explained that her show with Kary will be different.
"It's a glimpse of our everyday lives, and we talk about the obstacles that come our way. You don't always get to see that on the show, so we wanted to show a little bit more about our lives," she explained. "We'll also be bringing in some female entrepreneurs and interviewing them, and hopefully some other housewives."
Though the podcast will certainly attract fans of the show, Kameron notes that it will "cater to all different people" with a wide range of topics.
The Dallas resident teased getting other housewives on the show, but would any of her former castmates be interested?
The SparkleDog creator dished on where things stand with former castmate LeeAnne Locken.
With casts that shift almost every season, there are few Housewives friendships that manage to continue beyond the show. Unlike some of the women from other franchises, Kameron has continued to have off-screen relationships with her departed RHOD co-stars.
Though LeeAnne Locken exited the series after Season 4, Kameron said that she's forever bonded to her former co-star.
Despite having a little dust-up in Thailand last season, Kameron notes that she has a connection with LeeAnne that can never be broken.
The same holds true with Cary Deuber, who left after Season 3, but who still periodically appears on RHOD as a friend.
"I have kept in touch with Cary Deuber and LeeAnne Locken and we have been true friends. We see each other often. They're friends for life, in my eyes, just because we all went on this crazy journey," Kameron shared. "We all have mutual friends, so we all keep in touch and we all stay close."
Which of the Season 5 stars will Kameron stay "true friends" with? You'll have to tune in to find out.
The Real Housewives of Dallas airs on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo. You can listen to Kam & Kary Do Dallas on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and all other major platforms beginning on Jan. 6.