Kameron Westcott on New Podcast and if She Still Talks to LeeAnne Locken (EXCLUSIVE)

Aside from bringing the drama, fashion, and luxury lifestyles, many stars from the various Real Housewives franchises are also successful businesswomen. For The Real Housewives of Dallas star Kameron Westcott , when she's not pulling epic pink fashion looks on Season 5, her empire includes the SparkleDog food line and, now, a new podcast.

The Bravolebrity discussed what listeners can expect from her new venture, and whether she still keeps in touch with her former on-screen ally, LeeAnne Locken .

If you can't get enough of RHOD or you've always wanted a behind-the-scenes look at your favorite 'wives, then you're in luck. Kameron is set to launch this project with her on-screen partner-in-crime, Kary Brittingham. It'll showcase their hilarious rapport and give insight into their lives both on and off the show.

Kameron Westcott is hosting a podcast with her 'RHOD' co-star and bestie, Kary Brittingham.

The reality star and SparkleDog founder spoke exclusively with Distractify about her new weekly podcast, Kam & Kary Do Dallas, which is set to debut on Jan. 6. As suggested by the title, Kameron will be co-hosting the series with Kary Brittingham. Their blossoming friendship will be featured throughout Season 5 of RHOD. Though the two had a little hiccup in their relationship in the fourth season, Kameron confirmed that they're constantly in contact, and that they've only grown closer.

The decision to record their fun conversations for Kam & Kary Do Dallas, therefore, was a no-brainer. "Kary and I have really gotten to know each other well this year. We have so much fun and she cracks me up. We talk on the phone for hours and hours, and we thought it would be great if we just started talking on the podcast instead," Kameron told us. "We were like, 'I'm sure people would want to hear our conversations.'"

While many of their co-stars have podcasts of their own (DeAndra Simmons hosts I Don't Give a Rip with her mom, and Brandi Redmond and Stephanie Hollman host Weekly Dose of BS), Kameron explained that her show with Kary will be different.

"It's a glimpse of our everyday lives, and we talk about the obstacles that come our way. You don't always get to see that on the show, so we wanted to show a little bit more about our lives," she explained. "We'll also be bringing in some female entrepreneurs and interviewing them, and hopefully some other housewives."

Though the podcast will certainly attract fans of the show, Kameron notes that it will "cater to all different people" with a wide range of topics. The Dallas resident teased getting other housewives on the show, but would any of her former castmates be interested?