Say Howdy to the 'RHOD' Husbands — Details on the Men Behind the Franchise

Who are the Real Housewives of Dallas husbands? Read on to find out who they are and what they do.

Behind every Real Housewives of Dallas cast member is a husband who causes just as much drama as their wife . The hit Bravo series is in full swing and multiple relationships are being put to the test. As one of the only Real Housewives franchises where every cast member is actually married, it's time to dive deeper into the identities of Dallas' most public reality figures.

1. Bryan Redmond (Married to Brandi Redmond)

Source: Instagram

In the first season of RHOD, Brandi and Bryan's relationship was put to the test, as the pair openly discussed divorce and they rarely had a moment together on camera without fighting. In the three seasons since, the two have seemingly mended their relationship and they have since adopted a baby boy named Bruin to join big sisters Brooklyn and Brinkley. Bryan and Brandi are high school sweethearts. Bryan currently is the founding principal at Suntex Marinas, a role that he has been in for over 10 years. His company acquires, maintains, and invests in marinas. His job means that he's often traveling, which was a source of contention on the first season. Bryan is best friends with Stephanie Hollman's husband too.

1. Travis Hollman (Married to Stephanie Hollman)

Source: Instagram

From making his wife to-do lists in the first season of the show to buying a house without Stephanie's permission, Travis has certainly come a long way in Season 4. After completing multiple Harvard business school courses, which he called a mid-life crisis, Travis is showing a more fun-loving side on this season. As the CEO of Hollman Inc., a company that distributes lockers, Travis took his small family business and grew it exponentially. His company provides lockers to sports teams including the Dallas Cowboys and the New Orleans Saints. In addition to having a strong business, Travis and Stephanie share sons Chance and Cruz. The pair has been married for over 10 years, and they reportedly share a net worth of nearly $20 million.

1. Rich Emberlin (Married to LeeAnne Locken)

Source: Instagram

LeeAnne is the most recent RHOD to walk down the aisle and her wait to find Prince Charming seems to have been worth it. Rich Emberlin and LeeAnne have been together since the show debuted in 2016, and we saw their long journey to an engagement and then to a wedding that was pushed back several times. They made it down the aisle on April 27, 2019 in Dallas. Rich worked in law enforcement for 30 years, and he spent 17 of those years on the SWAT team. He was blinded in his right eye in 2016, which led to his retirement. He now is employed by a company that specializes in training people for protection from serious explosives and weapons. Before marrying LeeAnne, Rich was married several times before. He has a 20-year-old daughter named Elise Emberlin, who is currently in college.

1. Jeremy Lock (Married to D'Andra Simmons)

Source: Instagram

Though LeeAnne and D'Andra were unable to make their friendship work, their husbands did have a lot in common in terms of service to others. Jeremy works as a military photojournalist, and he has been married to D'Andra since 2014. Prior to meeting D'Andra, Jeremy was married and had two sons. On Season 4 of RHOD, their marriage came under fire when Jeremy was accused of cheating on D'Andra with a woman referred to as "pretty Jessica." LeeAnne's husband texted Jeremy after the Season 3 reunion show about potentially exposing Jeremy's alleged infidelity to the public and to his wife. D'Andra and Jeremy have since denied all accusations of cheating and remain a united front.

1. Court Westcott (Married to Kameron Westcott)

Source: Instagram

Court is the husband we see the least on RHOD, but he always serves as a voice of reason for Kameron. Whether it was her idea for pink sparkly dog food aka Sparkle Dog or her woes about the other women, he always gave his wife solid advice. The two met at Southern Methodist University when Kameron was getting her undergraduate degree and Court was finishing up grad school. Court had to pursue Kameron before she would agree to go on a date with him, as she was initially skeptical of their height difference. But, when she said yes, the two soon hit it off and eventually got married. They share kids Hilton and Cruise, and Kameron has referred to his extended family as "Dallas royalty." He works at Westcott LLC as a managing partner. He's a tech investor and he has an undergrad degree from Vanderbilt an MBA from SMU.

1. Eduardo Brittingham (Married to Kary Brittingham)

Source: Instagram