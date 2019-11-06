LeeAnne Locken Is FINALLY Getting Her Dream Wedding on 'RHOD'

If there's one thing we've picked up from Season 4 of Bravo's Real Housewives of Dallas , it's that LeeAnne Locken has waited 51 years for her wedding day, and nobody's going to ruin it. The reality star got engaged three years ago after Season 1 of the show, and after pushing off her date several times, she's finally set to walk down the aisle with Rich Emberlin on the Nov. 6 episode.

While LeeAnne has waited more than half a century for her dream nuptials, it's not exactly Rich's first, second, or third try at marriage. LeeAnne is Rich's fourth wife, and they've been candid about detailing how he should be a pro at it by now.

Who are Rich Emberlin's ex-wives? We've got the scoop on Rich's past and how he and LeeAnne met.