Kameron Westcott on 'RHOD' Newbie Tiffany Moon and What to Expect from Season 5 (EXCLUSIVE)By Shannon Raphael
Updated
Since she arrived on the scene in Season 2 of The Real Housewives of Dallas in 2017, Kameron Westcott has been stealing the show — from wearing her signature pink outfits to creating her organic dog food business, SparkleDog, to sharing the details of her fabulous life with husband, Court Westcott, and kids Hilton and Cruise.
While Kameron does lead an enviable life in the Lone Star State, she's dealt with her fair share of drama during her tenure on the Bravo reality series.
In addition to clashing with some of her co-stars from time to time, for Season 5, Kameron had a few extra things heaped on her plate.
The RHOD cast filmed the season in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic (meaning that face shields will be the accessory of choice), and Kameron also had the added stress of selling her home. Plus, she didn't always get along with the ladies, including newbie Tiffany Moon.
The upcoming Kam & Kary Do Dallas podcast host spoke exclusively with Distractify ahead of the Season 5 premiere about what viewers can expect from the juiciest season yet, including the advice she gave Tiffany Moon (before their friendship hit a few bumps) and which cast member she went from frenemies to besties with.
Kameron Westcott teased an "exciting" Season 5 and a new addition to her family.
Many Bravoholics have been nervous that the pandemic restrictions would negatively affect or alter the magic of the Housewives franchises. But Kameron assured us that Season 5 will still bring the drama — with all safety precautions in place, of course. While the cast members got tested regularly and they wore masks and face shields while out in public, they also filmed more scenes at home than ever before.
One advantage of all the home-based scenes was that Kameron got to further showcase her family life with her husband, Court, and kids Hilton and Cruise. The three were all "really involved" in her "decision-making processes" throughout Season 5.
Court was helpful with Kameron's SparkleDog business decisions while the kids helped her to find her "dream home."
That's right. The Westcotts sold their home in the middle of both filming and a pandemic.
While there are major changes happening in Kameron's life on the show, one addition is very on-brand for the reality star: her new dog, Fanci.
"I'm really excited for you guys to see my journey with my little Pomeranian. She is the little love of my life right now — except for my children and my husband, of course. She has been a fun little addition to our family, so you guys will get to see her and some of the challenges that we have with her," she gushed.
Before Kameron clashed with Tiffany Moon, she had some words of wisdom for her TV debut.
As one of the longest-standing Housewives on RHOD, Kameron definitely knows a thing or two about how to be authentic, real, and compelling for the audience.
Ahead of filming Season 5, Kameron gave Tiffany Moon tips on how to make the most of her experience on the show.
"We got to know each other a little bit before the show started, which was nice," Kameron explained. "I told her, 'Just be yourself.' She's funny at times, so I said, 'Make sure that people can see your funny side and have fun.'"
Tiffany may have a funny side, but Kameron teased that she's on the receiving end of some less-than-fun behavior from the RHOD addition.
"We actually do hit a few patches down the road with each other, which was very unexpected. But you will get to see how that all plays out, which is fun and exciting. It's exciting to have a new cast member," Kameron said. "That's for sure."
There are certainly some divisions in the RHOD friend group in the fifth season, and longtime viewers might be surprised by who sides with whom this season.
Though Kameron previously experienced some growing pains while developing a friendship with Kary Brittingham in Season 4 (let's not forget the L'Infinity dress-gate moment in Thailand), the two are as thick as thieves in the fifth season.
They're united in their drama with Tiffany as well. The Season 5 trailer revealed that Kary and Tiffany will exchange words, including a heated moment when Kary refers to her as "two-faced."
Needless to say, we can't wait to find out how it all plays out.
As a gift to say goodbye to 2020, the Season 5 premiere of RHOD is airing early, on Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo. The series premiere will air again, as originally scheduled, on Jan. 5 at 9 p.m. ET.
New episodes air on Wednesdays.