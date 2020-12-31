Kameron Westcott on 'RHOD' Newbie Tiffany Moon and What to Expect from Season 5 (EXCLUSIVE)

While Kameron does lead an enviable life in the Lone Star State, she's dealt with her fair share of drama during her tenure on the Bravo reality series.

Since she arrived on the scene in Season 2 of The Real Housewives of Dallas in 2017, Kameron Westcott has been stealing the show — from wearing her signature pink outfits to creating her organic dog food business, SparkleDog, to sharing the details of her fabulous life with husband, Court Westcott, and kids Hilton and Cruise.

The RHOD cast filmed the season in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic (meaning that face shields will be the accessory of choice), and Kameron also had the added stress of selling her home. Plus, she didn't always get along with the ladies, including newbie Tiffany Moon.

In addition to clashing with some of her co-stars from time to time, for Season 5, Kameron had a few extra things heaped on her plate.

The upcoming Kam & Kary Do Dallas podcast host spoke exclusively with Distractify ahead of the Season 5 premiere about what viewers can expect from the juiciest season yet, including the advice she gave Tiffany Moon (before their friendship hit a few bumps) and which cast member she went from frenemies to besties with.

Kameron Westcott teased an "exciting" Season 5 and a new addition to her family.

Many Bravoholics have been nervous that the pandemic restrictions would negatively affect or alter the magic of the Housewives franchises. But Kameron assured us that Season 5 will still bring the drama — with all safety precautions in place, of course. While the cast members got tested regularly and they wore masks and face shields while out in public, they also filmed more scenes at home than ever before.

Article continues below advertisement

One advantage of all the home-based scenes was that Kameron got to further showcase her family life with her husband, Court, and kids Hilton and Cruise. The three were all "really involved" in her "decision-making processes" throughout Season 5. Court was helpful with Kameron's SparkleDog business decisions while the kids helped her to find her "dream home." That's right. The Westcotts sold their home in the middle of both filming and a pandemic.

Article continues below advertisement