Fans of 'Your Mom's House' Podcast Want to Know: Where Is Nadav?
Over the past decade, the podcast Your Mom’s House has become one of the most popular comedy podcasts around. Hosted by the husband-and-wife team of Tom Segura and Christina Pazsitzky, the podcast started out as a hilarious, behind-the-scenes look at their real-life relationship, but it didn’t take long for one successful podcast to become a whole network.
YMH Studios now produces not only Your Mom’s House, but also 2 Bears 1 Cave, Where My Moms At, and Dr. Drew After Dark. A lot of the production side of things is done by Nadav Itzkowitz, who helped Christina and Tom start producing YMH after only 40 episodes. Nadav isn’t just a behind-the-scenes guy, though — audiences hear from him often and he’s become a central figure of the network. Recently, Nadav has been absent from the shows, and people are starting to wonder what happened.
What happened to Nadav from ‘YMH’?
On the Jan. 25, 2021 episode of 2 Bears 1 Cave (hosted by Tom Segura and Bert Kreischer), things ended on a rather somber note when Bert acknowledged Nadav’s recent absence. “No slight on the men working in the booth this week, [but] I miss Nadav’s laugh,” Bert said. “I miss it.” Tom was quick to agree, and then said this: “A lot of people don’t know. Nadav is no longer with us.” Bert then said: “Nadav, if you’re watching this, I hope you’re laughing.”
Naturally, fans really started to worry about Nadav. Tom saying Nadav is “no longer with us” definitely sounds a bit ominous, right? Some people also pointed to one of Bert’s tweets from Jan. 21, in which he refers to Nadav’s job and says, “Sadly that spot is open.” People took to Twitter, Reddit, and other corners of the internet to try to figure out what had become of Nadav.
Sadly that spot is open..how does next week look??? https://t.co/bSC2zKNurs— bert kreischer (@bertkreischer) January 21, 2021
The good news is that fans of Nadav don’t need to worry about his well-being. Although the guys haven’t been particularly forthcoming with news about the producer, it appears as though their portentous references to him have been, as they say, a bit. Fellow YMH Studios member Josh Potter even apparently confirmed that it was a joke in a recent livestream.
Is Nadav moving to Austin?
Back in 2020, Tom and Christine announced that big moves were in store for YMH Studios — and they meant that quite literally. The couple have decided to pick up their LA roots and head out for Austin, Tex. Their decision to move came shortly after fellow podcaster Joe Rogan announced his own move to Austin. Joe was actually one of the first people to encourage Tom and Christine to get into the podcasting biz and has maintained close ties to the network over the years.
After Tom and Christine revealed they would be moving across the country, YMH fans immediately started questioning whether Nadav and the rest of the production staff would also be moving.
So far, we don’t have confirmation that Nadav, Enny, Josh, or the other YMH Studio folks will be moving, although Nadav did mention being happy to move out of his Hollywood apartment in a recent episode. We’ll have to stay tuned to see whether that means he’s actually heading out to Austin.