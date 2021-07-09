Kelly Siegler Teased that Her Team Had "Good Luck" with the Cases on 'Cold Justice' Season 6 (EXCLUSIVE)

Prior to her role on the show, Kelly worked as a prosecutor in Harris County, Tex. for more than two decades. She's taking the truth-telling skills and the tenacity she developed in that position to help victims and their families get justice. To date, the show has helped to bring in 21 convictions for cold cases.

The hit Oxygen series Cold Justice is set to return for Season 6 on July 10, and Kelly Siegler and her team of investigators are taking on a new slate of intense cold cases.

The Cold Justice star spoke exclusively with Distractify ahead of the Season 6A premiere about what viewers can expect to see, and why she's so motivated to work on these older unsolved murders. She also discussed the double-edged sword of true crime podcasts.

'Cold Justice' Kelly Siegler on why true crime podcasts can either be "horrible" or a "beautiful thing" for investigations.

While listeners gravitate toward true crime podcasts and they tend to top the charts, Kelly exclusively told Distractify that they can have "scary" effects. When the first season of the WBEZ podcast Serial became a viral success in 2014, it brought a renewed attention to the murder of Hae Min Lee and the imprisonment of Adnan Syed. Kelly referred to the first season of the podcast as a "beautiful thing," because host Sarah Koenig was "truly investigating and trying to get to the bottom of [the] story."

In the years that followed, many people created their own true crime podcasts in the hopes of becoming the next great investigator. "You have people who think it's a cool line of work, and they get on their podcasts and start giving their opinions from just reading a newspaper article. They say names out loud to defame people, and they're not even reading the first page of a police report. That's horrible," Kelly said. "It's horrible what can happen when podcasters start doing that."

