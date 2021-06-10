Praying to an "Alligator God" Won't Free Robert Mackey and Paul Trucchio

News Flash: Praying to an "alligator god" to get away with murder doesn't work. In April 2007, Lorraine Hatzakorzian's head was discovered in Alligator Alley in Florida, according to News 7 Miami. For years, the rest of her body hadn't been discovered, but that didn't stop her killers from being brought to justice. Robert Mackey and Paul Trucchio were both locked away for her murder.

Both men were sentenced to 30 years in prison, according to News 7 Miami. A roommate said they both confessed and they even prayed to an "alligator god" that they wouldn't get caught. So where are the two of them now? New developments in the case have happened since they were sentenced.

Where are Robert Mackey and Paul Trucchio now?

Because both Mackey and Trucchio were sentenced to decades in prison, they're still locked up. Even though Mackey is from New York, both men are locked up in prisons in Florida. Though there are witnesses and evidence that connects them to the crime, they say they're innocent.

Source: Broward County Arrest Records

"I feel their pain," Mackey said about Hatzakorzian's family in court in February 2013. "But I am not responsible for it." Most recently, Trucchio has been doing his best to get a new trial so that he can prove that he had nothing to do with her death. A couple of years later, he gave cops information about where he says her body is buried.

At first, only Hatzakorzian's head had been found, but in 2015, Trucchio decided he was ready to tell the police where the rest of her body is. He ended up saying that the rest of her body parts were buried in a "wooded area" next to the Swamp Fox Motel in South Carolina. According to a conversation obtained by News 7 Miami, Trucchio gave the information to get a new trial. He claims he didn't murder Hatzakorzian.

In another part of that conversation, Trucchio said that Hatzakorzian's murder didn't take place in Florida and he wants a new trial. "Once you go and find these remains, the state of Florida just lost jurisdiction for the murder charge," he said. "They are going to have to dismiss my murder charge." Unfortunately, Hatzakorzian's remains weren't found. The area had changed a lot in the years that had passed, but the search dogs that were there gave the police hope that they were in the right place.

