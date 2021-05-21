'Dateline' Will Examine Elizabeth Sullivan's Murder — Where Is Her Husband Now?

In 2014, Elizabeth Sullivan disappeared from the lives of her friends, her family, her children, and her husband. But oddly enough, her husband never reported her disappearance. Two years later, as Matthew Sullivan was moving out of their San Diego home, his wife’s decomposed body was found in the bay.

The reappearance of Elizabeth Sullivan’s body kickstarted a more thorough investigation into Matthew Sullivan, and he was subsequently arrested. Since we’ll be getting a more detailed look into what exactly happened to Elizabeth Sullivan on NBC's Dateline , we want to know where Matthew Sullivan is now.

Matthew Sullivan was convicted for the murder of Elizabeth Sullivan.

Once Sullivan’s wife’s body surfaced in the bay, only a short distance from the former couple’s house, all eyes were once again on Matthew Sullivan. At the time of her disappearance, he seemed to have gotten away with murder. He created a narrative that his wife had left him and their two children behind.

Sullivan even made a 911 call that she had removed money from their bank account, although police couldn’t prove that she had withdrawn the money. He also claimed that she tried to “frame him and have him arrested” rather than reporting her disappearance. Authorities believe in the two years between when Elizabeth Sullivan disappeared and her body was found, her husband hid her body in their garage freezer.

Source: Twitter

Once her body reappeared, San Diego police were able to reexamine Matthew Sullivan. What they found was unnerving. The police discovered blood in the carpet of the former couple’s bedroom, as well as the likely murder weapon in the attic’s insulation. She had been stabbed at least five times, with evidence of bruising and beating.

