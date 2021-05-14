Mark Weinberger Abandoned His Wife With $6 Million of Debt — What Happened to Her?

Before there was Dr. Death , our collective fascination with infamous criminal doctors was boiled down to Mark Weinberger, the “Nose Doctor.” As Mark Weinberger flaunted his unearned wealth, he tried to bring his then-wife down with him, but she ultimately prevailed. Although Weinberger went to jail, Kramer went on with the rest of her life.

Michelle Kramer was with Weinberger when he mysteriously disappeared off their docked yacht during her 30th birthday celebration. At first, she thought something could have happened to him, but she started putting the pieces together when she realized that the more than 300 malpractice lawsuits against him were legitimate.

He left her over $6 million in debt.